Starfield Players Show Off Ships From Star Wars, Event Horizon, and More

Starfield fans that purchased the Premium Edition have had access to the game for a few days now, and it seems many have been using that extra time to build the ships of their dreams. Across social media, players have already started sharing their creations, including designs based on several different science fiction films. Familiar ships from Star Wars, Star Trek, Event Horizon and more have already been shared on sites like Reddit, and it's a safe bet that number will grow once all players have had some time with the game. Clearly, Starfield is already opening up new ways for gamers to show off their creative side!

Images like these should give readers a good idea just how deep the customization elements are in Starfield. Some players have expressed that they would have needed even more customization options to get closer to the designs that inspired them, but it's possible Bethesda could build on these options in the future. As it stands, the ship designs showcased below already look very close to the Millennium Falcon, Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter, the Event Horizon, and more.

Not everyone is going to be this skilled at ship creation, and players should go at their own pace once they get a chance to jump into Starfield. Some players are better at this sort of thing than others, and it's easy to get discouraged when comparing designs. Given the level of hype that has surrounded Starfield for years now, hopefully players will find a lot to enjoy, regardless of their level of creativity. Ship-building is just one small part of the game, and players might even skip over most of it to focus on the story, or exploration instead. Either wat, it'll be interesting to see what players are able to come up with, and whether Starfield proves worth the wait for players.

Keep reading to see some of the ships players are creating in Starfield!