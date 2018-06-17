Starfield’s Next Reveal Will Take a While, Says Bethesda’s Todd Howard

This past week at Bethesda‘s E3 press conference, we got a good look at what the publisher has in mind for the future. Along with The Elder Scrolls VI, it also debuted the first trailer for its heavily rumored Starfield, which you can check out here if you haven’t already.

And while fans are understandably thrilled about what they saw, a few are wondering when we’ll get the next piece of the puzzle. They really want to see the gameplay that Starfield will offer. Alas, it’s probably going to be a while.

While speaking with Gamespot, Bethesda’s Todd Howard explained that some parts of the game are already in a playable state, and the team is having a lot of fun with putting the game together, noting that it “looks awesome” thus far.

But what about when fans will see the next glimpse of what it has to offer? It’ll be a bit. “There are sections of it that are very playable,” Howard explained. “We mess around for a while, and then we know, ‘this is the game that we’re making’. And we know that now. We know the game that we’re making. There are some specific design challenges that we know we’ll have to deal with, because we’re doing some new things.

“There are sections of it you can play. One of the reasons we decided to announce it because it’s looking awesome. We’re really confident, like- this is the game we’re definitely doing, we have runway in front of us, we know it’s happening.” However, when Howard was asked if the fans can expect to see or hear more of the game anytime soon, he said, “Everyone should be very, very patient.”

If you want to see more of this interview, you can catch it above, where Howard talks about Starfield as well as other Bethesda properties. He’s an electrifying force to watch, so it’s definitely worth the view.

StarField doesn’t currently have a confirmed release date or even platforms yet, but Howard did note that it could be planned for next-gen consoles. We’ll see what rolls around in the next year or so. In the meantime, at least you have Fallout 76 to look forward to when it comes out this fall.