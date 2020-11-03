Starfield Release Date Hinted at by Bethesda

✖

During a new presser, Bethesda's Todd Howard seemingly hinted at the release date of Starfield, the next game from the makers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout that is presumably going to be a PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC release when it drops. So far, Bethesda hasn't said a word or dropped a hint at the game's release date, suggesting it was a ways off, and it looks like this is exactly the case.

Speaking during the Develop: Brighton Digital 2020 conference, the aforementioned Howard noted that "it’s going to be a while” until the public sees Starfield. Now, Howard doesn't say it's going to be a while before the game releases, but before it's revealed. Howard's language seemingly suggests we may not even see the game until 2022, which means a late 2022 or 2023 release may be in the cards.

Unfortunately, this is the most specific and precise language Howard uses talking about Starfield's release, leaving fans with a ton of speculation. That said, if it's going to be a while before we even see the game that certainly means a release date is a ways off.

This is notable for a myriad of reasons, including that many rumors were pegging the game for a 2021 reveal and release. This is still possible, but Howard's language suggests otherwise.

At the moment of publishing, neither Howard nor Bethesda have provided any further clarification or details on this hint from the former, and at this point, it doesn't look like either party is going to add anything to what has already been said.

The pair are also staying reserved about whether or not the game will come to PS5 or be locked behind Xbox as a console exclusive. There's a good chance we won't get any information on this until we get a reveal for the game, which according to Howard, isn't happening anytime soon.

Starfield is in active development at Bethesda Game Studios. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of platforms or when the new sci-fi IP will release.

