Starfield Is a Han Solo Skyrim Game in Space

There still isn't a lot that we know about Starfield, the next title from Bethesda Game Studios, but the developer is trying to better convey what it is with some pretty choice quotes. Following the first new trailer for the game in three years today at Xbox and Bethesda's E3 2021 showcase, those working on Starfield have further provided context of what players can expect when it launches in later 2022.

Speaking to Washington Post, Todd Howard, the iconic Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, said that Starfield has a lot of similarities compared to the developer's most popular game. "It's like Skyrim in space," Howard said simply. While this is something that many fans might have already assumed about Starfield, the fact that Howard is directly drawing a correlation between the two is pretty interesting.

The other major media property that those at Bethesda have naturally said that Starfield drew quite of inspiration from is Star Wars. This inspiration was drawn not only in regard to the design of the world, but also in how the game itself is played. "For me, Starfield is the Han Solo simulator. Get in a ship, explore the galaxy, do fun stuff," said Managing Director Ashley Cheng. Howard himself said that Star Wars was something he has also been fond of for quite a long time as someone who grew up when the franchise was first coming about.

While these are all great things to hear about in practice with Starfield, we still have yet to see actual gameplay from the project. The new trailer (which you can find at the top of the page) was purely of the CG variety. It served as more of a tone piece for what Starfield will be and better gave us an idea of the world that lies in store here more than anything. With a release not coming until later next year, we likely won't see an official gameplay reveal until months down the road.

Speaking of launch, Bethesda has at the very least confirmed that Starfield will arrive on November 11, 2022. It's going to be an Xbox exclusive as well, meaning it will only be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC.