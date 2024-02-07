New Starfield Update Released With Fixes for PC

Bethesda Game Studios has pushed out a new update for Starfield today that is primarily aimed at fixing various problems for those on PC. This past week, one of the largest patches that Starfield has ever seen released and brought with it a ton of major changes. By comparison, today's update is a drastically smaller one, but it incorporates some key tweaks that many players have been requesting for quite some time.

Let loose today on Steam in beta, this Starfield patch looks to rectify a couple of errors associated with graphical settings on PC. Notably, this patch also brings support for FSR 3 and XeSS, both of which should allow players to have more control over how Starfield looks on PC. Other than these additions, there have also been a couple of improvements made to the game's overall stability.

It's worth stressing that today's Starfield update isn't formally live in the game just yet. Instead, it's only available to download in its beta form on Steam. Historically, this is always the manner in which Bethesda has pushed out updates for Starfield as it wants to ensure that there are no problems with new patches that could break the larger game. Assuming that there are no problems with this new update as players start to check it out in beta, it should hit the proper version of Starfield on Xbox and PC soon enough.

Until then, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this new update in Starfield attached below.

Starfield Update 1.9.67 Patch Notes (Beta)

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

GRAPHICS

Added support for AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). (PC)

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). (PC)

Fixed an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. (PC)

Fixed minor visual artifact that could occur when aiming with a weapon or task swapping.

STABILITY

Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations.

Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu.

MISCELLANEOUS