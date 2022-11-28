Starship Troopers Video Game Announced

A new Starship Troopers video game is coming to Steam early access in 2023. Titled Starship Troopers: Extermination, the game is a first-person shooter that pits teams of 12 players against massive bug threats. The game will feature three classes for players to choose from: Assault, Support, and Defense, and players will be able to unlock new gear and perks. The game will feature five different bug-types, and a map comprised of five different zones. Additional details are slim, but the game is currently only slated to release on PC. Developer Offworld Industries has not discounted the possibility of a console release, however.

"We're currently focused on bringing this game to Early Access on Steam, but you never know what the far-off future holds," the company wrote on Twitter.

Naturally, the lack of a console release is sure to disappoint some fans of the film; in fact, a different Starship Troopers game released exclusively on PC just a few months ago! Starship Troopers: Terran Command debuted back in June, offering real-time strategy gameplay based on the franchise. Unfortunately, this is twice now console users have been left wanting, but hopefully Offworld Industries really will consider the option at some point in the future. For now, PC fans looking forward to the game can check out an announcement trailer embedded below.

Starship Troopers released in theaters back in 1997. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the movie's satire of military culture and fascism flew over the heads of most reviewers, and was received poorly as a result. However, the film became a cult classic, and has inspired sequels, comics, and multiple video games. It remains to be seen whether Starship Troopers: Extermination can live-up to the lofty standards fans have for the franchise, but it certainly looks promising so far! Readers interested in checking out the game when it releases in early access can find out more at its Steam page right here.

[H/T: IGN]