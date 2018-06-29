State of Decay 2 DLC Brings the Revolution

If you here with us in the United States, then chances are you are planning on celebrating July 4th – Independence Day. That, or at very least you know about it. State of Decay 2 is getting its own revolution on in the form of a new DLC and the Independence Pack was pretty much a surprise to everyone!

The Independence Pack’s official description asks “Ready for more a festive apocalypse?” and offers a new kind of zombie experience. It’s a little hard to take it seriously from the video above but we’ve got the feeling it’s not really meant to be taken seriously anyway, so it all works out. Plus, those vehicles are pretty sweet!

“Declare your independence from tyrannical zombie hordes with this exciting array of fiery, flashy new toys for your State of Decay 2 community! The Independence Pack offers three new vehicles perfect for running down zeds on the highway, including the Pyrohawk, the Burninator, and the Meatwagon. You’ll also receive access to a supply drop containing three new patriotic melee weapons, two unique new ranged weapons and piles of single-use fireworks that are perfect for causing general havoc.”

State of Decay 2 is available now on Xbox One and Windows 10. The Independence Pack is available for $4.99! For more about the game itself and what adventures await:

It’s up to you to build your base, develop your characters, and manage resources to survive as a group in this post-apocalyptic zombie world.

Develop each survivor’s skills to improve their capabilities and strengthen your community.

Play solo or team up with up to three friends to explore an open world filled with dynamic zombies, human enemies, and the valuable gear necessary to keep your community alive.

In the zombie apocalypse, you must create your own moral code. Every decision has lasting consequences that you must face. How you decide to survive may surprise you.

The developers also joke that it’s Home Improvement, “Apocalypse Edition”:

“In State of Decay 2, your base is more than just a place for your survivors to sleep at night. It’s your sanctuary, offering protection against the hungry dead lurking beyond the wall. It’s your command post, where you plan the perfect zombie-killing strategies. Most of all, it’s a manifestation of your personal long-term survival strategies as you customize it with your ideal facilities and improvements. Will you build a watch tower or plant a garden? An infirmary or a workshop? How will you choose to carve out a small slice of civilization from the chaotic apocalypse?”