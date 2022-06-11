Steam Game Made Free to Keep for a Very Limited Time

✖

A Steam game has been made free to keep, but PC users of the digital storefront only have a limited time to capitalize on the offer. The offer more specifically comes the way of independent developer SC Jogos, who has its game, Ninja Stealth, completely free to download until Jun 13 @ 7:00 am. Usually, the game costs $4.99. Why it's been made free, we don't know, but it continues the pattern of smaller independent games being made free on the platform.

On Steam, the game actually has accumulated 651 user reviews, which is a decent amount. Since its release on June 4, 2016, 73 percent of users have reviewed the game positively, giving it a "Mostly Positive" Steam User Review rating.

"As a ninja you will need to be always hidden in the shadows, your objective is simple: escape the evil facility from a company that is trying to conquer the world, the Polo Jocos, is an evil facility founded by one of the worst men ever encountered, the evil Mr Tinger," reads an official blurb about the game. "He is building a new chemical that will affect humanity in the worst way ever possible, he plans to use his chemicals to sell it in the Black Market and then extend his empire even more. You as a hero, enter the facilities to get this chemical, steal the formula of it and put an end to the Mr Tinger's evil empire!

