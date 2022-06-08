Steam's Next Major Demo Event Starts Soon

✖

Valve's return of the big Steam Next Fest event is on the horizon with "hundreds of game demos" soon to be in the hands of Steam users. A landing page set up for this next event confirmed some of the details about the demos while even naming a few and saying that developers would be present within streams held during the event to offer commentary on some of the games. The Steam Next Fest event is scheduled to start on June 13th, Valve said, and will run for a full week after it gets underway.

Those who frequent Valve's Steam platform and its many games and sales may have taken part in a Next Fest event in the past. Games are sometimes made playable for free around the festival dates, too, but the Next Fest is where those looking to try out games will have more opportunities than they'll be able to tackle in that seven-day period.

"Announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam," Valve said about the upcoming Steam Next Fest.

There's a place on the site where you can set a reminder for yourself so that you don't miss the kickoff at 10 a.m. PT on June 13th, but even if you do, you'll still be able to participate in the Next Fest all week long.

As for the games that'll be present there among those hundreds of demos, Valve naturally hasn't named them all, but a few have been confirmed. Those can be seen in the trailer above with a full list of the ones already known about from that preview seen below followed by their developers:

Confirmed Steam Next Fest Games

Daydream Forgotten Sorrow – Frozen Line

Ghost Song – Old Moon

Foretales – Alkemi

Misc. A Tiny Tale – Tinyware Games

Nine Sols – RedCandleGames

Harmonys Odyssey – MythicOwl

BROK the InvestiGator – COWCAT

Eyes in the Dark – Under the Stairs

Glimmer in Mirror – MapleDorm Games

Fays Factory – egor dorogov

LEGO Bricktales – ClockStone

Above Snakes – Tobias Schnackenberg

– Tobias Schnackenberg Arksync – Dykom Software

Gestalt Steam Cinder – Metamorphosis Games

Cult of the Lamb – Massive Monster

Steam's Next Fest event is set to begin on June 13th.