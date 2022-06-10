Are Bethesda and Xbox About to Reveal Wolfenstein 3?

✖

Bethesda, Xbox, and MachineGames have confirmed that Wolfenstein 3 is in development, but they've yet to reveal the game or even formally announce it. It looks like that may finally be changing though. This Sunday, the Xbox x Bethesda E3 showcase is happening, and it looks like MachineGames is going to be there. And if it's going to be there it's only going to be there with one of two games: the new and untitled Indiana Jones game or Wolfenstein 3.

Over on LinkedIn of all places, the official MachineGames page quoted someone talking about the aforementioned showcase with the following caption: "We are so excited for Sunday's showcase. Hope you are all ready for it." Does this confirm it will be present with a reveal? No, but it does suggest as much and that's how everyone has taking the strange post.

MachineGames hasn't released anything since 2019 when it released the lackluster Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot and the dreadful Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the latter of which gave the series a bit of a stink. These were also spin-offs that had assistance from other studios, so the Swedish studio really hasn't released anything proper since 2017, when Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was released. This also happens to be the last time it released anything good.

It remains to be seen if MachineGames and Wolfenstein can bounce back after Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which was one of the worst AAA games of last generation, and one of the most controversial too. That said, the first proper two installments in the series are some of the best first-person shooters of last generation, so the studio has the pedigree to correct course.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links right below: