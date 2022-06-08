Steam Leak Reveals Controversial Nintendo Switch Exclusive Is Coming to PC

✖

A new Steam leak has revealed that a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive is coming to PC and seemingly coming to the digital storefront very soon. While games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- Nintendo's first-party exclusives -- are never going to come to PC, third-party Switch exclusives have shown that they can migrate to other platforms. The latest example of this seems to be Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, which seems not only Steam bound, but it looks like it's coming to the PC storefront today.

In a now-deleted trailer, it was revealed that the game was coming to Steam, and according to this trailer, coming to the platform today. In other words, it was going to be a stealth release. That said, it seems this trailer was accidentally released early as it's since been pulled and the game is nowhere to be seen on Steam, suggesting this may be a Summer Games Fest announcement that was supposed to go live on Thursday. It's also possible, with Nintendo Direct rumors circulating, that this was a Nintendo Direct splash that was accidentally leaked early. Whatever the case, the cat is out of the bag.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is an open-world survivor horror game that debuted back in 2020 via developer Toybox Inc., White Owls Inc., and Now Production and via the Nintendo Switch exclusively. It's yet to shed this exclusivity, but it looks like this is finally ending. Both a prequel and sequel to 2010's cult classic Deadly Premonition, the game garnered a 56 on Metacritic at release and seemingly failed to live up to the "it's so bad it's good" legacy of the first game.

"Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston," reads an official pitch of the game over on the Nintendo eShop. "Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carré and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unraveling the mystery."

Of course, this is a developing situation. And of course, we will keep you updated as the situation develops. In the meantime, like any leak, take everything here with a grain of salt. While something is definitely happening with the game, it remains to be seen when this something will happen.