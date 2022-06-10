Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Highly-Anticipated Game Coming Day One

✖

The most anticipated game of all time is GTA 6. When the new Grand Theft Auto game finally releases, it won't be a day one Xbox Game Pass game unless Microsoft buys Take-Two Interactive. What will apparently be a day one Xbox Game Pass game though is Hollow Knight Silksong, one of the most highly-anticipated unreleased games right now. The long-awaited game still doesn't have a release date beyond "TBA," but according to The Snitch, it's going to be a day one Xbox Game Pass game whenever it does release.

For those that don't know: The Snitch attracted a lot of attention the other week when, out of nowhere, they surfaced online and leaked the entire PlayStation State of Play front to back. Since then, they apparently leaked that Hideo Kojima's new game is a horror game called Overdose. And then most recently they leaked The Last of Us Remake release date. They are clearly privy to inside information and now they seem to be teasing that Xbox got Hollow Knight Silksong as a day one Xbox Game Pass game. If this is true, the game is likely going to be marketed alongside Xbox and may appear at Xbox's event this weekend.

As for the game itself, it's a sequel to 2017's Hollow Knight, a title that sold millions of copies and that boasts a 90 on Metacritic. It's also a series that has built a reputation for having a hardcore set of fans who are desperate to see the second game in this series.

"Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song," reads an official blurb about the game. "Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom's peak. Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award-winning action-adventure. As the lethal hunter Hornet, journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts, and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past."

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 or $15 a month, depending on what tier you subscribe to.