Steam Deal Gives You Highly Rated Game for $1

A highly rated Steam game is only $1, but only via a limited time. More specifically, the deal is only available for 13 more days at the moment of writing this and while supplies last. Further, it comes the way of Fanatical, an online video game retailer and an authorized Steam Steam keys seller. The deal is part of the larger Build Your Own Super Summer Bundle, which allows Steam users to choose one game from a select list of games and get said game for $1. Meanwhile, the more games you bundle in, the cheaper it gets per game, however, the other options are five games for $2.99 and ten games for $4.99. The problem is there isn't five notable games.

There's room to debate which game is the most notable, but the highest rated is Okomotive and Assemble Entertainment's Far: Lone Sails. Over on Steam, 94 percent of nearly 14,000 user reviews rate the game positively, giving the game a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, the second highest rating you can earn. However, if you filter the user reviews to "recent," then it's a 96 percent positivity rate, which gives the game the highest possible rating, "Overwhelmingly Positive."

Released in 2018, and normally running at $14.99, Far: Lone Sails boasts Metacritic scores that go as high 88, with said scores varying depending on the platform. Meanwhile, if you like the game, then you can also check out its sequel, Far: Changing Tides, which was released in March 2022. Both games are "Verified" on Steam Deck, which means Valve has tested both to ensure both work as intended on the handheld machine.

"Far: Lone Sails is a vehicle adventure game. In a unique vehicle you travel across a dried-out ocean following the tracks of a once thriving civilization," reads an official blurb about the game. "Through an array of roadblocks and through hazardous weather you need to keep your vessel going. Where will this journey take you? Are you the last of your kind?"

If you decide to check out Far: Lone Sails, you'll get a game that takes roughly three to six hours long, depending on your playstyle. This obviously isn't a ton of content, but that is, at the very least, $0.33 per hour of content, and according to Steam users, the content is pretty good.

"This game was so much more than expected," reads one of these user reviews. "The ending was beautiful and sad at the same time, I was not ready for a side scroller to be this good. If you like Inside/Limbo, this one is for you. I can't remember how long it's been since I've starred through a credits roll, just thinking about the game."