Steam Sale Gives You $152 Worth of Games for $5

A new Steam sale gives you $152 worth of games for just $5. Better yet, some of the games support the Steam Deck. The sale comes the way not of Valve -- the makers of Steam -- but Fanatical, a third-party and authorized game keys seller. Right now, Fanatical is offering the Intrigue Bundle, which features 11 different games. As you could gauge from the name of the bundle, it features games full of "adventure, mystery and murder." Normally, to buy every game featured in the bundle, you'd need to spend $151.89. However, if you buy the entire bundle you can get all 11 games for $4.99.

"Welcome to the Intrigue Bundle, where you'll immerse yourself in the world of adventure, mystery and murder," reads an official pitch of the bundle from Fanatical. "Solve heinous crimes and uncover shocking secrets in games like Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Blacksad: Under the Skin and Murder Mystery Machine. With a variety of games that will challenge your deduction skills and keep you on the edge of your seat, this bundle is perfect for fans of murder mysteries and adventure games. Explore mysterious locations, interview suspects, and gather clues to piece together puzzles and reveal crooks and killers. Get ready to solve some of the most complex cases with the Intrigue Bundle!"

As for the games themselves, none are particular noteworthy, but the bundle does include the first three games from the Syberia series, a popular adventure game series. It also includes the underrated Blacksad: Under the Skin. Here's the full list of 11 games: Blacksad: Under the Skin, Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Syberia 3, Murder Mystery Machine, Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders, Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy, Syberia, Syberia II, The Descendant – Complete Season (Episodes 1-5), Still Life, and Still Life 2.

What's not clear is how long the bundle is available for. There doesn't seem to be an expiration date to it but rather it will be available until supplies last. Whatever the case, at the moment of writing this, it is available, however, it does appear to be limited to the United States.

For more coverage on all things PC gaming -- which includes all of the latest Steam news and all of the latest Steam deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be picking up this $5 bundle?