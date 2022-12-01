Massive Steam Deck Giveaway Happening At The Game Awards

The Steam Deck is going to be given away in mass at The Game Awards. The Steam Deck is one of the most exciting new pieces of technology on the market right now. It was released earlier this year after being revealed in 2021 and it has been a huge hit with players. The compact device allows players to get a streamlined PC experience in the form of a handheld gaming system, allowing them to take some of the latest and greatest games on the go including God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and more. It's a pretty revolutionary device and one that has only just recently been able to catch up to demand as of late.

To really showcase that and celebrate the Steam Deck, The Game Awards is going to give away one Steam Deck for every minute that the show runs for. Of course, sometimes speeches and such run a bit long, so the fine print of the giveaway notes that the "giveaway period" is scheduled to be approximately 2 and a half hours on December 6th starting at 5PM PT. That means that roughly 150 512GB Steam Decks will be given away during the show. To enter, simply click on this link or the one in the tweet below and register. To be eligibile, you'll have to have made a purchase on Steam between November 14th, 2021 – November 14th, 2022 to have verified the country you live in, be "in good standing", and not have a "limited account". If you win, you'll be contacted by email sometime in December.

In celebration of @thegameawards and Steam Deck being in stock, we're giving away one 512GB Steam Deck per minute of the broadcast on Dec 8th!



Learn more and register for the giveaway here: https://t.co/yX0V4D8FGO



(everyone gets a Steam Pal sticker) pic.twitter.com/sszM49VHQw — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) November 30, 2022

Although The Game Awards attracts millions of viewers, not everyone will register. I don't want to say the odds are "good", but they're probably not... inconsequential! The Steam Deck is still very easy to get right now due to Valve's ability to increase the output of production. The handheld is also making its way to new territories, so it's not as rare as something like a PS5.

