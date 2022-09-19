Valve Shares More Good News About Upcoming Steam Deck Orders

Steam Deck manufacturer Valve has shared more excellent news for those that are still waiting to buy their own version of the PC handheld. In recent months, Valve has made a concentrated effort to speed up the process by which it manufactures and ships Steam Deck units to customers around the globe. In a time when many tech companies have fallen behind with manufacturing due to hardware shortages and shipping constraints, Valve has been able to increase the rate at which it's getting the Steam Deck in the hands of customers. Luckily, this trend is one that will only continue as we enter the final months of 2022.

In a new message shared by Valve on the Steam website today, it was said that Steam Deck orders have continued to go out at a higher rate than anticipated. Specifically, Valve has said that Steam Deck shipments that were planned for Q3 have already finished up before the end of the month. As such, Q4 orders have now started processing a bit earlier than anticipated.

Some more good news: We've beaten our own production estimates yet again! As of today we've sent invitations to everyone left with a Q3 (July-September) reservation, and are getting a head start on Q4: https://t.co/rsWv4K1sA7 pic.twitter.com/IC0mkiSUZ6 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) September 19, 2022

"As some folks on the internet have noticed (we see you Reddit!), we're speeding through reservations at an accelerated pace. This is due to increased production, and we've beaten our own estimates yet again. With today's batch of emails we've now sent invitations for all reservations in the Q3 (July-September) bucket," Valve said. "Now that Q3 is done early, we're going to get a head start on the next set of reservations, and are fulfilling reservations that were scheduled for the Q4 window. We've updated the store page to reflect this, with an updated bucket description: September-December."

In short, this means that if your own Steam Deck previously wasn't slated to arrive until Q4, it could now be coming a bit earlier than anticipated. Per usual, be sure to keep an eye on your email in the coming weeks as Valve will be sure to inform you when your own Steam Deck is ready to buy, assuming that you've already placed a pre-order in advance.

Are you still waiting to buy a Steam Deck of your own? And what do you think about Valve being able to continue speeding up the shipments of Steam Deck to customers? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.