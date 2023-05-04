New Steam Demo Event Lets Players Try 37 Games

A new Steam demo event started today, and it will allow users to try more than 30 games they might not have otherwise! Running through May 8th, LudoNarraCon is an event that centers primarily on "narrative games." In addition to demos, Steam users can look forward to streams, sales, and panels that fit the theme. It's an interesting concept, and it just might get users to try a game they might not have looked into otherwise. The following list includes all of the games that will have demos during the event:

Goodbye Volcano High

The Palace on the Hill Prologue

Figment 2: Creed Valley

I Did Not Buy This Ticket

The Star Named EOS

The Pale Beyond

The Invincible

Wrestling With Emotions: New Kid on the Block

Underground Blossom

Death Trick: Double Blind

ghostpia Season One

Astronaut: The Best

Loco Motive

Dead Pets Unleashed

Roadwarden

Mask of the Rose

The Case of the Golden Idol

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between

Midautumn

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open

Cryptmaster

Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino

Harmony

Sucker for Love: Date to Die For

NORCO

Forever Lost

1000xRESIST

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099

Fall of Porcupine

Times & Galaxy

Tamarindos Freaking Dinner

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Slay the Princess

Demonschool

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

There are some really interesting options here, some of which are more recent releases! Coffee Talk Episode 2 actually just released last month, and some of the other games haven't even come out yet. Given the sheer number of games that are available on the Steam platform, it's always nice to see events like these, because they put a spotlight on indie games that might otherwise fly under the radar.

As the name implies, narrative games are titles that put a greater emphasis on story, and often let the player make decisions that have a major impact. For example, Wrestling With Emotions is a dating sim where players can create their own wrestler while trying to find love. Players looking for something a bit more serious can check out The Invincible, a dark sci-fi game where players must make difficult decisions as they try to rescue a missing crew. No matter what players are looking for, it seems like a safe bet they'll find something to enjoy!

Are you planning to take advantage of any of these demos? Is there a particular game youre looking forward to trying? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!