For the King II Announces Steam Beta

For the King II has announced a pretty large Steam beta is coming very soon. Over the last 15 years or so, the gaming industry has gotten a lot more interested in allowing its fans the opportunity to be directly involved with how a game is made. A lot of games now look to their fans to tell them what kind of feedback they should implement and obtain data that can lead to a better game. Almost ever major online game goes through this process. Call of Duty, Halo, Battlefield, and tons of other big games all do public tests with their fans at one point or another. While some do it closer to launch to stress test servers, get feedback on smaller things, some games like Dr Disrespect's Deadrop bring fans in at the earliest stages to allow them the chance to help build the game.

With all of that said, For the King II is planning to launch sometime later this year and is hosting a beta on Steam starting May 10th at 10 AM PST and run until May 16th at 10 AM PST. The test is being used to "gather community feedback and playtest data" that can be implemented into the final version of the game. The beta will give players the chance to enjoy the first of five playable adventures in single player and multiplayer as well as six character classes, with more planned for the final release.

"With For the King II, we want to involve our community as much as we can," said Sterling Anderson, Studio Director at IronOak Games. "This Closed Beta will help us understand how the game performs live with all of the variables that come with the real world player experience. We are expecting to uncover bugs and stability issues as well as receive valuable player feedback to allow us to polish and buff the game. We can't wait to hear what the community think about For The King II."

It's great to see a beta test being held seemingly a while before the final release. It seems like the team at IronOak Games really wants to build For the King II with fans in mind and a beta this far out should really help with that. It will also give fans a chance to form their own opinions on the game before dropping any money on it.

For the King II is slated to release later this year. Are you going to partake in the beta? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.