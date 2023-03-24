Highly Rated Steam Game 100% Free for Limited Time

A highly rated Steam game, according to Steam User Reviews, is free to a limited time, courtesy of Devolver Digital. And the timing of the deal is perfect as the sequel to the game in question has just been announced and is due to release sometime this year. The deal is only available until March 30, but once redeemed the game is yours to keep, forver, no strings attached. As for the game, it's Sludge Life, which normally costs $14.99.

Sludge Life is pitched as a first-person open-world hame with a focus on graffiti and vandalism. Made by duo Adam "Doseone" Drucker and Terri Vellmann, and published by Devolver Digital, it served as the pair's sophmore effort after releasing High Hell in 2017. Sludge Life debuted in 2021 as a PC exclusive, and was rather notably free to download on the Epic Games Store for a whole year. This deal has since expired, and since the game's release, it also has come to Nintendo Switch.

"Sludge Life is a first-person, open-world, vandalism-centric stroll through a polluted island full of cranky idiots and a vibe so thick you can taste it," reads an official blurb about the game. "Roam a tiny island stuck on a sludge covered planet as an upcoming tagger GHOST set on staking their claim amongst the graffiti elite. Traverse the corporately branded landscape, chat up other taggers, and discover secrets and idiots along the way. Will you become the king of the island and tag every open inch, infiltrate sludge-pumping corporation GLUG to find a way out, or just take it all down in flames with you?"

On Metacritic, the game only boasts a 73, but on Steam, it boasts a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 93 percent of nearly 700 user reviews rating the game positively. This is only two points shy of the very rare "Overwhelmingly Positive." In other words, consumers seem to have enjoyed the game more than critics.

"Sludge Life is a really nice game that everyone should try out," reads one of these reviews that went up today. "It's a relaxing game with an interesting world and a colorful cast of characters to interact with. There are a bunch of fun things to find in the world while you explore that always either make the experience more fun or something to mess with for the time being. I 100 percent completed the game and it was pretty fun doing them it never felt tedious or grindy. If you want something that is short and sweet I would recommend this."