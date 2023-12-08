Steam Deal Makes Highly Rated Game Only $0.74

A new Steam deal -- straight from Steam itself -- has discounted a highly rated game by 85 percent, making it just $0.74. This is the cheapest we've seen the game on Steam, and it's a complete steal for any Steam users who take advantage of the deal, which is live until December 11. And if you're only gaming on Steam Deck these days, that is not a problem as the game has been "Verified" on Steam Deck, which means Valve has confirmed it works as intended on the handheld machine.

As for the game in question, it has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user review score on Steam, thanks to 95 percent of 11,543 user reviews rating the game positively since its release back in 2016 via Daniel Mullins Games. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game in question is Pony Island, which may very well be on such a deep discount because a sequel was announced last night at The Game Awards.

"Pony Island is a suspense puzzle game in disguise," reads an official description of the game on Steam. "You are in limbo, trapped in a malevolent and malfunctioning arcade machine devised by the devil himself. The devil detests having his puzzles solved and poor programming exposed; you will need to think outside the box to proceed and you will be insulted when you do."

"Pony Island is a devilishly charming video game that puts a refreshing spin on the video game possessed-by-the-devil trope. While the gameplay may lack depth, it compensates with its unique aesthetic, tantalizing secrets, and delightfully offbeat tone. All you have to do is interact with shady interfaces, play silly java-style games and solve easy puzzles. The game purposefully leaves many mysteries unsolved, inviting fans to speculate and connect the dots themselves. It's a very short adventure, lacking in replayability, but completionists will be rewarded handsomely. Overall, Pony Island offers a pleasant ride filled with its own distinct flavor, even if it doesn't delve too deeply."

If you decide to take advantage of this deal, you should know what you're getting. Pony Island is about two to three hours long, however, completionist playthroughs will set you back more like five hours. It's a short game, but according to most Steam users, it's a great few hours.