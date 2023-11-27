10 Video Games Releasing in December 2023 You Shouldn't Miss

2023 is almost over, and what an incredible year it's been for gaming. Per usual though, December is light on major releases. In fact, it has fewer video game releases than every other month. That said, whether you're gaming on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, or one of the two Xbox Series consoles, there's still plenty to check out. In particular, it's a great month for VR. To this end, a long-awaited survival game is supposedly finally releasing, Avatar is getting a long overdue video game treatment, and we can finally decorate our digital real estate investments.

Below, you can check out all of December 2023's most notable video games releases, or more specifically, the 10 most compelling video game releases next month. Naturally, this is not an exhasutive list, but a curated list meant to highlight what is worth your attention.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora:

About: "Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na'vi, were trained and molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na'vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA."

Release Date: December 7 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

The Day Before:

About: "The Day Before is an open-world massively multiplayer online survival set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. You wake up alone in a world you no longer remember, setting out to find answers and the resources to survive."

Release Date: December 7 via PC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC – The Indigo Disk:

About: "In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, you'll be traveling to Blueberry Academy, a sister school of your own academy, as an exchange student. Get ready to meet new Pokemon and people beyond the borders of the Paldea region!"

Release Date: December 14 via Nintendo Switch

Disney Dreamlight Valley:

About: "Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new. Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony-until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it's up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!"

Release Date: December 5 Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Arizona Sunshine II:

About: Welcome back to sun-kissed, zombified Arizona, where you can take on the form of our dark-humored protagonist once more to set out on the next chapter of a virtual reality journey. In a post-apocalyptic world where every bullet counts, experience the thrill of realistic combat as you wield all-new and fan-favorite weapons-from shotguns to machetes and flamethrowers. An all-new melee combat system will push you to the very brink of your limits as you slay Freds (the zombies, in case you didn't know) like never before in full, next-gen mutilation glory!

Release Date: December 7 via PlayStation VR 2, Quest, and SteamVR

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2:

About: "Our primary goal when designing Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 was to make it dynamic enough that players would want to dive in repeatedly. For more than a few minigames, we've kept the spirit of the original to take players through the curated experiences we love crafting. However, ensuring the vast majority of games would be different each time you played was our main target."

Release: December 14 via PlayStation VR 2

Batman: Arkham Trilogy (Switch Port)

About: "Become Gotham City's ultimate protector across the iconic Batman: Arkham Trilogy. Face off against notorious DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and more in Batman: Arkham Asylum. Step into the shadows of Batman: Arkham City's open world, the new maximum security "home" for thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds. In Batman: Arkham Knight, tear through the streets of Gotham and take on the ultimate threat in the trilogy's epic conclusion."

Release: December 1 via Nintendo Switch

House Flipper 2

About: "It's time to dust off your hammer-House Flipper is back in a brand-new fashion! Buy and renovate run-down houses! Or maybe you want to build new ones? Now you can! Start as a rookie Flipper and make a fortune by helping out the community of the charming town of Pinnacove."

Release: December 14 via PC

Kingpin: Reloaded

About: "In a stylized noir art deco gangland that never was, the Kingpin rules above all else with a bloody fist. When his lieutenant Nikki Blanco leaves a no-name Thug battered and broken, the upstart criminal rises from a puddle of blood, lead pipe in hand and revenge in mind."

Release Date: December 5 via PC

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

About: "Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince features Psaro, the demon prince, whose curse prevents him from harming monsters. As a result, he must become a Monster Wrangler, recruiting, and fighting alongside monsters throughout the various environments of the fantastical world of Nadiria. Over the course of this adventure, the seasons will regularly cycle through Spring, Summer, Winter, and Fall, which not only changes the landscape, but also opens new areas and players will encounter different monsters specific to that season.