Free Warhammer Game Given Away on Steam While Others Are 90% Off

In case Warhammer fans didn't realize, there's a massive event going on right now with Warhammer Skulls 2024 underway and tons of events, updates, and more on display. That largely means new content for Warhammer titles and new versions of existing games, but if you're a Warhammer player who's got some gaps in your collection, you'll also be happy to hear that the same Skulls 2024 event has ushered in a pretty unbeatable sale on different Warhammer games.

You'll find those Warhammer games on sale through different platforms and stores for a limited time, but the most involved sale to look at seems to be the one going on via Steam right now. Some of the Warhammer games on Steam are up to 90% off during the sale while one of them -- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War -- is an even better deal given that it's 100% off right now.

That free Steam game and the rest of the sale will only last awhile, however, with Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War free on Steam from now until May 30th. You can grab that game right here with more on it below alongside overviews of the other Warhammer games that are 90% off. More Warhammer games beyond those are on sale, too, with the full breakdown seen here.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War (Free)

"Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War brings you to a world of terror and violence. Four factions will engage in a brutal war for dominance over the planet's resources. In the first turn-based 4X strategy game set in Warhammer 40,000 you will lead one of four unique factions."

"In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you must rise up to face the Chaos hordes. Playing solo or with up to four players in local or online co-op, choose a hero from four character classes and prepare for epic battles wielding some of the most powerful artefacts of the Old World."

Necromunda: Underhive Wars ($1.99)

"Deep below the nightmarish, polluted hive cities of Necromunda, in the twisted, vertiginous, dark tunnels of the Underhive, rival gangs fight to the bitter end for personal power, wealth, survival and the honour of their Houses. Only the strongest survive."

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times ($1.99)

"In Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, you will lead your warriors across a war torn land and into dungeons for wealth and glory! Swing swords, fire arrows and cast spells as you fight through the denizens of Chaos that threaten the Warhammer world. Success in battle is rewarded with new weapons, armours, skills and treasure..."

Mordheim: City of the Damned ($1.99)

"Mordheim: City of the Damned is the first video game adaptation of Games Workshop's cult classic tabletop game Mordheim. Set in the Warhammer World's decimated Empire city, Mordheim: City of the Damned is a turn-based tactical game where you lead warbands into bloody and lethal skirmishes."

Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon – Da Orks ($1.99)

"In Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon – Da Orks, a new turn-based strategy game, players will lead the Orks against the Imperial forces of the Armageddon Steel Legion and Space Marines from a variety of Chapters, under a scorching sun, through hostile ash wastes, and in the shadows of gigantic Hive Cities."

Dark Future: Blood Red States ($2.49)

"Step into the extraordinary, dystopian world of Dark Future, filled with danger, chaos and adventure. A game of both action and strategy unlike any other, featuring a unique time dilating command mode to help you make tactical decisions on the dangerous highways of this world."