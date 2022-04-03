FromSoftware Game Removed From Steam

Following the release of Elden Ring, FromSoftware is on top of the world. That said, while Elden Ring may be the introduction for some to the Japanese studio, it’s far from their first rodeo. For a while it’s been making and releasing great games, including the likes of Demon’s Souls, the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Its history goes beyond its modern hits though, and it wasn’t always making hit after hit. For example, in 2009, with the help of Microsoft Studios acting as publisher, it released Ninja Blade, an action game that was released via Xbox 360 and PC to a very middling 68 and 61 on Metacritic, with the scores varying depending on the platform. It wasn’t a very good game, but that doesn’t explain why it’s suddenly been removed from sale over on Steam.

At the moment of writing this, the game can no longer be purchased on the PC digital storefront, and it’s not clear why. There’s been no statement from FromSoftware on the matter, and all Steam notes is that the game has been removed from sale “at the request of the publisher.”

Typically, when a game is removed from sale it’s over a legal dispute between developer and publisher or because of issues with licenses. Neither of these usual suspects should be in play here though. And the game is a single-player game, so this has nothing to do with servers either. It’s random and it doesn’t make any sense, but right now, it’s all we know. We know the game has been removed from sale on Steam, but we don’t know why.

