Amazon Makes One of the Best RPGs of All Time Free

Amazon has made one of the best RPGs of all time free. As usual, the free download requires an Amazon Prime subscription, which also means if you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X — or any other platform that isn’t the PC — you’re out of luck. Because this freebie requires a subscription to Prime Gaming, it means it’s also limited to PC. That said, if you have a PC capable of playing a 2006 RPG, you can enjoy this freebie.

Yesterday, on April 1, the latest Prime Gaming free games went live, and included in this bundle of games is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the fourth installment in the Elder Scrolls series that debuted back in 2006 via Bethesda Game Studios. The RPG, which boasts a 94 on Metacritic, is not only considered one of the best games of 2006, but among the best games of all time, and certainly one of the greatest RPGs ever. Better yet for Amazon Prime subscribers, it’s the “Game of the Year” edition of the game.

“The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition presents one of the best RPGs of all time like never before,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Step inside the most richly detailed and vibrant game-world ever created. With a powerful combination of freeform gameplay and unprecedented graphics, you can unravel the main quest at your own pace or explore the vast world and find your own challenges. Also included in the Game of the Year edition are Knights of the Nine and the Shivering Isles expansion, adding new and unique quests and content to the already massive world of Oblivion. See why critics called Oblivion the Best Game of 2006.”

As always, this is a limited-time offer. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and every other April Prime Gaming game are only available to download in April. Once May rolls around, the offer will expire and each game will be replaced with a new lineup of games.

It’s also important to note that not only does the download require an Amazon Prime subscription, but if your subscription lapses you will lose access to the game until you subscribe back up. As long as you maintain your subscription though, you have unlimited access to the RPG.