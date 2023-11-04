New Steam Indie Game Is Higher Rated Than Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are the two biggest releases of the last few weeks, and some of the biggest releases of the year. And both have received great reviews. To this end, Spider-Man 2 boasts a 90 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, Super Mario Bros. Wonder boast a 92. Another recent big release, Alan Wake 2, boasts an 89. All three of these games are recent releases, all three are critically acclaimed, and all three also have in common that Slay the Princess, a new indie horror game on Steam, has a higher Metacritic score than all three. Technically, it has the same score as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, with a 92, but Metacritic ranks it higher on the "Best Games This Year" list as its score is closer to 93 than the new Mario game.

If you've never heard of this game, you're not alone, but it came out on October 23 via developer Black Tabby Games, who also published the game. And apparently the PC exclusive is really good. Not only is it earning high review scores, but its Steam User review scores are also high. Currently, it's accumulated 2,737 user reviews, 97 percent of which are positive, giving the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

"This isn't a game. This is an experience. A shockingly terrible, beautifully crafted, horrific, uncertain experience. Who is the player? Who is the narrator? Who is the hero? The voices," reads the one of these user reviews. "All of these questions are unimportant and make no sense. What is important is the experience that the interaction of each element plus the player's decisions generate. This is not an experience. This is the consequence of every decision the player makes. From the beginning to the end. From the first start to the last. Once you start, it's already too late."

If you're interested in checking out the game, you will need to fork over $17.99. Unfortunately, the Steam listing makes no mention of the Steam Deck, so the game presumably does not support the handheld Valve machine. Below, you can read more about the game and view a trailer for it as well:

"You're on a path in the woods, and at the end of that path is a cabin. And in the basement of that cabin is a Princess. You're here to slay her. If you don't, it will be the end of the world. She will do everything in her power to stop you. She'll charm, and she'll lie, and she'll promise you the world, and if you let her, she'll kill you a dozen times over. You can't let that happen. Don't forget, the fate of the world rests on your shoulders. You're not going to listen to him, are you? We're supposed to save princesses, not slay them..."