Steam Scream Sale Delivers Dirt Cheap Horror Games

Halloween is right around the corner and Fanatical will help you get into the…spirit with a Scream Sale that includes some huge deals on Steam horror games. The most notable of these is The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, which is only $10.99 (78% off) here on Fanatical for 24 hours. When the countdown timer hits zero, it will be replaced by S.T.A.L.K.E.R Complete Bundle (82% off) and then Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector at 60% off. Additional star deals will follow until the Scream Sale ends on October 31st.

You can shop additional Scream Sale game deals right here at Fanatical. They are also running a Build Your Own Frightmare Bundle deal where you can get as many as 7 spooky games for $10 or less. Some bonus highlights can be found below.

Bramble: The Mountain King – 50% off: “Bramble The Mountain King is a grim adventure set in a world inspired by dark, Nordic fables. Explore the beautiful yet dangerous and twisted land of Bramble in your endeavour to rescue your sister. Traverse a wondrous landscape and survive deadly encounters with Bramble’s many hideous creatures.”

System Shock – 30% off” “System Shock is a full remake of the influential 1994 game, boasting completely new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled user interface and fresh audio. It features one of gaming’s most iconic villains — the self-aware SHODAN — who has seized control of Citadel Station and plans to do the same to Earth. Players must explore and battle through the depths of space in order to stop SHODAN from destroying humanity.”

Blasphemous – 78% off: “A foul curse has fallen upon the land of Cvstodia and all its inhabitants – it is simply known as The Miracle. Play as The Penitent One – a sole survivor of the massacre of the ‘Silent Sorrow’. Trapped in an endless cycle of death and rebirth, it’s down to you to free the world from this terrible fate and reach the origin of your anguish.”

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – 78% off: “Experience the gripping story-rich adventure from start to finish with The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series Steam PC key. This edition contains all four Seasons of Telltale’s fantastic post-apocalyptic series, as well as 400 Days and The Walking Dead: Michonne, which includes over 50 hours of gameplay across 23 unique episodes.”