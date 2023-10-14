Steam has a new, free Xbox download. Earlier this year, on January 25, Tango Gameworks, Bethesda, and Xbox surprised everyone when they released Hi-Fi Rush. A stealth release, the public knew nothing about the game before it was dropped out of nowhere. It never even leaked. What made it all the more surprising was that the game is good. With an 89 on Metacritic, it is one of the highest-rated new games of 2023 and a bonafide Game of the Year contender, though it's unlikely to win this honor considering the calibre of some games that have released since then.

To this end, unfortunately, while the game is available on Steam, it's not free on Steam. It's not even on sale right now, which means if you want to buy it on Steam currently you will need to fork over $30. What is free on Steam is the Hi-Fi Rush B-Sides soundtrack. In this case the "B" stands for bonus, or more specifically, over a dozen new songs from the game's composers: Shuichi Kobori, Masatoshi Yanagi and John Johanas. If you played the game's Arcade Challenger update this songs will sound familiar.

Whether this is a new permanent free offer or a limited time offer, we don't know. What we do know is right now it is free and nets you the following 16 songs:, Songs to Clean the Floor to, Arcade! Challenge, Arcade RUSH, BPM Rush, Flow State, Jam Session, The Pain of Defeat, Our CEO, Kale Vandelay, Power Up Tower Up, CHARGED, In My Veins, The Joy of Victory, BOSS (Demo ver.), Help I'm Trapped in a Videogame Development Studio, Not Gonna Make the Cut, and Title Screen Medley.

As for the game itself, it's a rhythm-based action game that is available via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. It is notably available via Xbox Game Pass.

"Feel the beat as wannabe rockstar Chai and his ragtag team of allies rebel against an evil robotics enhancement megacorp with raucous rhythm combat," reads an official blurb about the game. "From Tango Gameworks, the studio that brought you The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo (no, really) comes Hi-Fi Rush an all-new action game where the characters, world and combat stylishly sync to the music!"