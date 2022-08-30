Steam Making Classic Open-World Game Free for Limited Time

Valve's Steam platform for PC is soon going to make a classic open-world game completely free to download for a short period of time. In a general sense, PC fans are more used to seeing free games become available on a weekly basis through the Epic Games Store. However, Steam is known to also give away free titles on a somewhat routine basis as well, and as luck would have it, this trend will be continuing in just a couple of short days.

To coincide with the 20th anniversary of the series, 2K Games will be making the original Mafia free to download on PC. Starting on September 1st and lasting until September 5th, Mafia will be free for all Steam users to add to their own digital game library. First released back in 2002, the original Mafia came to PC first before later arriving on PlayStation 2 and Xbox. The game went on to later spawn two sequels, but it's the first installment in the series that likely remains the most beloved. Mafia boasts an impressive 88/100 score on Metacritic, which shows just how heralded it was at the time of its launch.

It's worth noting that the version of Mafia that is being given away on Steam here is the original iteration. Back in 2020, 2K Games remade the first installment in the series and called it Mafia: Definitive Edition. And while this Definitive Edition was also largely well-received by fans, it won't be the version that 2K is handing out for no cost on Steam. That being said, Mafia: Definitive Edition has also been discounted recently and can be bought for a mere $14 on Steam.

"It's 1930. After an inadvertent brush with the mafia, cab driver Tommy Angelo is reluctantly thrust into the world of organized crime. Initially, he is uneasy about falling in with the Salieri family, but soon the rewards become too big to ignore. As he rises through the ranks, the paydays keep getting bigger, but the jobs get even dirtier. Tommy may ultimately earn the respect of the Salieri's, but becoming a Made Man will leave him more conflicted than ever with the new life he has chosen."