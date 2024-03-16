Steam $1 Sale Saves You Over $500 on Games

A new Steam "Dollar Collections" deal offers PC gamers Steam games for $1, and in some cases, even cheaper. The deal comes the way not of Valve, but third-party seller Fanatical. Unfortunately, this means it is for a limited supply of Steam codes, so the various deals are as supplies last. If you can get in before Steam users run dry the promotional sale, you can save a total of $500 on a ton of Steam games.

When you are paying less than $1 per game, you are never going to get the latest and greatest Steam games, but there are some classic series featured, such as Oddworld, Styx, Call of Juarez, Syberia, Starpoint Gemini, and some games from 3D Realms. Meanwhile, there are also a few very retro games for the very nostalgic.

Below, you can check out every game featured in the promotional sale. Right now, every game featured in the sale remains available, but it is important to note that by the time you are reading this, this may no longer be the case.

Oddworld Classic Complete 'n' Tasty Pack -- $1 (Normally $44.93)



Styx: Master of Shadows & Shards of Darkness Double Pack -- $1.79 (Normally $39.98)



Call of Juarez & Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Double Pack -- $1.49 (Normally $19.98)



Cossacks and American Conquest Pack -- $1 (Normally $38.92)



Creepy Tale 1 & 2 Double Pack -- $1 (Normally $14.98)



Syberia Triple Pack – $1 (Normally $40.97)



Starpoint Gemini 3 Supporter Bundle -- $1 (Normally $39.98



Learn Japanese to Survive! Trilogy -- $1 (Normally $22.97)



MacVenture Series Collection -- $1 (Normally $11.96)



3D Realms Dollar Bundle -- $1 (Normally $37.92)



Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack -- $1 (Normally $41.99)



Giana Sisters: Twisted Bundle -- $1 (Normally $17.99)



Retro Classics Quad Pack Vol.2 – Brutal -- $1 (Normally $28.96)



Retro Classics Quad Pack Vol.1 – Rampage -- $1.29 (Normally $19.96)



Retro Classics Quad Pack Vol.3 – Legends -- $1.29 (Normally $30.96



The Keep & Inquisitor Deluxe Edition Double Pack -- $0.49 (Normally $29.98)



POSTAL Paradise Pack -- $1 (Normally $24.97)



