Steam Users Can Now Download 2020 Game for Free

Steam users can now claim a 2020 game, which is playable on Steam Deck, for free, courtesy of Fanatical. All you need to do to redeem the offer is sign up for the Fanatical newsletter, which you can unsubscribe from at anytime. Once subscribed, you can claim the game for free, and once claimed, it is added to your Steam library forever. The game in question is normally only $5, so this doesn't represent an opportunity to save big, but it is a free Steam game.

As noted, the game in question is playable on Steam Deck, but how playable, we do not know. The game has not been Verified for the platform. Rather, Valve lists it as Playable, which means, according to it, the game "might require extra effort to interact with or configure."

As for the mystery game, it is a 2020 release that comes the way of Wanba Studio aptly called Wanba Warriors. Described as a "uniquely abstract 1v1 fighting game, Wanba Warriors has attracted 2,161 user reviews to date, 91 percent of which rate the game positively, giving it a "Very Positive" rating, the second highest rating you can earn on Steam.

"Wanba Warriors is a uniquely abstract 1v1 fighting game set in an ancient world with supernatural powers and unconventional weapons," reads an official blurb about the game on Steam. "Extraordinary Wanba Warriors from all corners have gathered to showcase their skills in epic battles. Choose from a variety of characters to battle friends or AI opponents, mastering tactics in this wonderfully bizarre world. Battles are quick and satisfying, delivering joy with each hit and minimal frustration with each loss."

"This is a really funny game for everyone to play with," reads the most popular of the aforementioned user reviews. "But it is really important for you to have more than one controller to play it happily. Do not give any hope to use keyboard in playing this."

It is important to note this free download is via Steam codes, which means this offer is only available as supplies last. There is also a timer in case supplies don't run out. Right now, at the moment of publishing, this timer expires in six days on March 20.

For more all of our previous and all of our extensive coverage on all things Steam -- including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals -- click here.