A new Steam deal gives you 14 "awesome" games for just $11. In other words, it gives you each game for less than $1. In today's economy, you can buy hardly nothing for less than $1, let alone a video game. Better yet, buying the bundle raises money for charity as it comes via Humble Bundle, who has already raised $35,268 for Direct Relief by selling 18,112 units of the bundle, which is said to offer $209 in value.

If 14 of the games below don't all tickle your fancy, there are other bundle options. More specifically, there's an option to grab eight games for $10 or pay $5 for four games. However, you can't build your own bundle. In other words, you have to settle for the pre-determined games for these two bundle sizes. It's unclear how long all of these various offers are available.

Below, you can read more about all 14 games and check out trailers for all 14 games. Meanwhile, a link to the bundle can be found here.

Signalis: "A classic survival horror experience set in a dystopian future where humanity has uncovered a dark secret. Unravel a cosmic mystery, escape terrifying creatures, and scavenge an off-world government facility as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost dreams."

Void Bastards: "Forget everything you know about first-person shooters: Void Bastards asks you to take charge, not just point your gun and fire. Your task is to lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula. You make the decisions: where to go, what to do and who to fight. And then you must carry out that strategy in the face of strange and terrible enemies."

Unsighted: "Explore your way. Awoken to a world ruined by war, Alma must traverse the vast city of Arcadia before the life force of her friends and herself withers away. Time is ticking, and every moment matters. Who will you save, and who will you leave to turn Unsighted?"

Dodgeball Academia: "Dodgeball Academia is a sports RPG game featuring rookie dodgeball student, Otto. Join Otto and an eclectic cast of characters as they train to dominate on and off the courts of the academia."

The Wild at Heart: "Wield an ever-growing herd of quirky creatures to rebuild broken paths, battle perilous beasts, and solve peculiar puzzles in a rich, interconnected world. Join two young runaways as they unravel the mysteries of a lost realm in this nostalgic storybook fantasy!"

Moonscars: "Push the limits of your combat skills, and master new abilities to progress through an unforgiving nonlinear 2D world. Face off against the relentless darkness that seeks to destroy you. In Moonscars, every death is a lesson learnt-and as you overcome each challenge, new truths will be revealed."

Ikenfell: "A turn-based tactical RPG about a group of troublesome magic students. Use timing mechanics to power your spells and block attacks, explore the twisted halls of a vast magic school, fight challenging monsters and bosses, and uncover dark secrets never meant to be found."

Archvale: "Take up your weapon in this RPG bullet-hell world and embark on a journey to right wrongs from long ago. Only you can defeat the evil forces of the Undying guardians and reunite the world with the fabled Archvale."

Fae Tactics: "In Fae Tactics, follow a young magic user named Peony on her journey across a vibrant world full of mystery and danger. Summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a motley crew of characters as you dive into the growing conflicts between man and magical beings known as fae."

Flynn: Son of Crimson: "Our valiant hero Flynn possesses the ability to influence a mysterious energy and modify his style of combat, transforming him into a force to be reckoned with. Inspired by the golden age of the SNES, Flynn: Son of Crimson is the 2D action adventure that'll take you right back to the 90s!"

Ring of Pain: "Enter the Ring of Pain, a roguelike card crawler where encounters come to you. Each step around the ring a dire decision. Go for the loot or backstab a creeping horror? Meet strange friends bearing gifts and treasure. Choose your gear wisely to survive and discover the secrets of the Ring of Pain."

