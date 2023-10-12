Steam's Top Two Best-Selling Games Right Now Aren't Even Out Yet

Steam's top two best-selling games right now both aren't out yet. One of these games releases tomorrow, October 13, while the other isn't out for a couple of weeks. Whether the pair of games will support Steam Deck when they release, remains to be seen, but that's not stopping Steam gamers from buying both in droves, apparently. In fact, one of them is currently selling even more than Counter-Strike 2, which is a free download.

The first game in question is Lords of the Fallen, which is currently the second best-selling game on Steam. The upcoming action RPG is a successor to the 2014 game of the same name, and is in development at Hexworks and is being published by CI Games. This morning, reviews for the game started to surface, giving it a 77 on Metacritic.

Lords of the Fallen

"Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game. After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods... do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr's resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light... or one of darkness? Dare to Hope."

Release Date: October 13 ($59.99)

The second game, the best-selling game on Steam right now, and a game that will likely stay on top until it's out, is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Just like every COD game before it, it's the best-selling game on Steam and it's not even out yet. And with the two big games also left this month -- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder -- not coming to Steam, there's a good chance it will sit at top for a while after release as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3:

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III is the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.