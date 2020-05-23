Steam Makes Another Game Free to Own for a Limited Time

✖

Steam, Valve's popular PC digital storefront, has made another game free to own for a limited time. The PC storefront has been making games free right and left, or at least developers and publishers with games on the store have been. Under normal circumstances, developers and publishers will rarely make their game free unless it's part of a larger promotion like PlayStation Plus or Epic Games Store's weekly freebies. However, these aren't normal circumstances. There's a pandemic going on, and in response to it, game makers have been making their games free to encourage gamers to stay home.

The latest freebie is Interkosmos, an arcadey astronaut adventure in VR. Unfortunately, if you don't own a VR compatible unit -- an HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Valve Index -- Interkosmos won't be playable, but if you have any of these headsets, it's a great pick up. Across nearly 150 user reviews, 90 percent of users reviewed the 2017 game positively, giving it a "Very Positive" user review score.

"Enter Zvezda, a fully interactive re-entry capsule heavily inspired by 1970's space technology where every switch, gauge, and mechanical bit could be relevant to your survival," reads an official blurb about the game. "Guide your capsule to a safe landing with assistance from NASA and Roscosmos, and pray nothing unexpected happens to your highly experimental Soviet spacecraft - now the centerpiece of a Cold War conflict rapidly escalating towards catastrophe. Ultimately it’s you who must adapt on the fly, execute the right sequences and procedures, manage your power and life support systems, stay on course, and land in one piece; or discover all the interesting ways to die during re-entry."

According to Interkosmos' Steam page, the game will be free to download until May 25. After this, it will return to its normal price of $5. That said, if you download the game during this free period, not only can you play the game for free, but you can keep it for as long as you maintain your Steam account.

