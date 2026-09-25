1 Best-Selling Steam Game Just Achieved Something No PC Game Has Since Palworld

The #1 best-selling Steam game just achieved something no PC game has since July, and more specifically, since Palworld, which is the #1 best-selling PC game on Steam in back-to-back weeks. There have been plenty of #1 games in the 2-3 months since Palworld’s 1.0 launch, including Star Wars Zero Company, Big Walk, Blood of the Dawnwalker, Mistfall Hunter, How to Fish, and Phantom Blade Zero, but none have gone back-to-back. The current game has dominated September 2026 as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fending off titles Halloween: The Game, EA Sports FC 27, and Valheim with its 1.0 launch, War Dogs is the #1 best-selling game for the period of September 8 through September 22. And if you’ve been following the game, this isn’t too surprising. At its peak, it had over 428,000 concurrent Steam players, the third highest of any 2026 game. In fact, in this measurement, it’s the 36th biggest Steam game of all time. Meanwhile, looking at active numbers for this current week’s pre-order numbers for games releasing soon, it could very well pull off a three-peat. It’s been the #1 selling game on Steam much of the week, and was only recently dislodged by Control Resonant, which will have a small number of days on the market come the end of the week when the numbers are counted.

Play video

Military First-Person Shooter

For those unfamiliar with Wardogs, it is an online 3-team tactical first-person shooter that combines tactical gunplay and combined arms combat with large-scale destruction and various sandbox mechanics. Matches play out in a sort of king-of-the-hill fashion, where teams fight for control of various control zones within larger maps. As you would expect, fights are large-scale, and while individual skill is relevant, a single performance is rarely going to be enough to tip the scale of any given match entirely.

Not only has Wardogs proven very popular, but the reception has been positive so far. To this end, it has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second highest possible on the Valve platform. This is the result of an 82% approval rating across nearly 52,000 user reviews. And it’s doing all of this in early access, which makes it even more impressive. Because of this, it’s also a bit cheaper at $40, where you would imagine the final product will be $60 or $70.

All of that said, it is worth noting — as many user reviews point out — this is not an easy game to jump in and out of. To really get the full experience, you need to be able to dedicate appreciable sessions to it. It does not have the same instant gratification series like Call of Duty or Battlefield can offer. It also has a steeper learning curve than these games as a result.