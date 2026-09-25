The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Beat by RPG On Nintendo Switch 2 Games Most Wanted List

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is being beaten as the #2 most-wanted Nintendo Switch 2 game on Famitsu’s Most Wanted list by an upcoming RPG in the process. The #1 game, of course, remains Pokémon Winds and Waves, which is unlikely to be dislodged. That said, it’s important to note that this list is comprised of Japanese interest only. In Japan, Ocarina of Time isn’t quite as beloved as it is in North America and Europe. What is big in Japan is JRPGs, which explains why the number two game is the name number two game. Further, the list isn’t limited to Nintendo Switch 2 games. Where Zelda is limited to one platform, this JRPG is multi-platform, which helps it scale the chart. Nonetheless, this doesn’t negate the fact that on the list, it is both the #2 game and the #2 highest Nintendo Switch 2 game.

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While developer Atlus has yet to announce a release date, it did earlier this month confirm that in addition to previously announced platforms, Persona 6 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. And Nintendo fans, especially in Japan, are evidently very excited about this, hence its high placement. Still, with no release date and only a teaser trailer, it’s impressive to see Persona 6 generating this much interest. That said, Persona fans have been waiting for a while. It’s been 10 years since Persona 5, which took the niche series and brought it to the mainstream, with Persona 6 in a great position to further cement the series as a mainstream powerhouse. Right now, the series is mainstream, but just barely. It’s not on the level of The Witcher or The Elder Scrolls, for example.

Rest of the Chart

As for the game itself, we still know next to nothing about it. We know it’s going to be a traditional Persona game, which means we know what to expect gameplay-wise and thematically, but we don’t have any story details. A second trailer may be on the horizon, though.

As for the rest of the list, it’s dominated by Japanese games. Incidentally, there is another upcoming Persona game, Persona 4 Revival — a remake of Persona 4 — in the #4 spot. Meanwhile, the 5-10 slots are as follows: Final Fantasy VII Revelation, Grand Theft Auto VI, Dragon Quest Monsters (SW2), Final Fantasy Resonance, Xenoblade Genesis, and Dragon Quest Monsters 4 (SW).

As you can see, the list is dominated not just by Japanese games, but by JRPGs. Japan’s console market has shrunk considerably over the years, but JRPGs remain the staple of it. Persona 6 has been ahead of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for a bit, but the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement has seemingly widened the gap in interest, per the chart.