PS1 RPG Successor Canceled 4 Years After Announcement

A spiritual successor to a beloved PS1 RPG has been canceled four years after it was announced. Throughout the PS1’s lifespan, there were a number of excellent RPGs that released on the console. Whether it be The Legend of Dragoon, Parasite Eve, Suikoden II, Xenogears, Chrono Cross, or various entries in the Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest franchises, the PS1 arguably has the best lineup of RPGs on a single platform in history. Sadly, for those who had hoped to see one beloved RPG series with ties to the PS1 revived in the future, those plans are now dead.

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As of today, publisher 505 Games and its parent company, Digital Bros, announced that Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness, has officially been canceled. Revealed back in 2022, Armed Fantasia was meant to be a new successor to the Wild Arms series of RPGs. Debuting on PS1 in 1996, Wild Arms went on to become one of the most popular role-playing games in the PlayStation’s catalog. This resulted in it receiving multiple sequels over the years, with the last mainline entry, Wild Arms 5, hitting PS2 in 2007.

After 15 years without a new Wild Arms game, developers behind the original titles came together and revealed that they were making Armed Fantasia. The game, which was meant to be a successor to Wild Arms, was initially announced on Kickstarter, where it amassed over $2.4M in funding. 505 Games would then go on to step in as the game’s publisher in the years that followed. Sadly, this dream of reviving Wild Arms under a new name is now dead, as Armed Fantasia has been completely scrapped.

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While it might seem shocking upon first glance to learn that Armed Fantasia has been canceled, this news is actually not that surprising. Work on Armed Fantasia had been moving quite slowly over the past few months/years, with lawsuits tied to the Kickstarter campaign having also come about. Eventually, developer Wildbunch Production announced that Armed Fantasia had been indefinitely delayed, which was followed by a prolonged silence surrounding the game. For 505 Games to have now pulled out from funding the project is something that many fans have expected for months, but it now officially brings about an end to its development.

Moving forward, there’s always the chance that Armed Fantasia could get revived at another publisher. That being said, it seems unlikely that a different company would want to step in to fund the game given how many struggles it has already had.

Sadly, the future doesn’t seem much better for Wild Arms itself. Not only has the series been dormant for nearly 20 years, but Sony is the IP holder of the Wild Arms franchise. Considering the direction that Sony has gone in with its own games over the past decade, it’s greatly unlikely that it would look to do anything new with a turn-based RPG like Wild Arms soon, but perhaps those plans could change in the years to come.