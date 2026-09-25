New Sly Cooper Update From PlayStation Reignites Hope for Series Revival

A new update from PlayStation tied to the dormant Sly Cooper franchise has given fans newfound hope that the series could return. For well over a decade at this point, Sly Cooper has been on ice, as the last installment in the franchise to come about was 2013’s Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time. Despite this, calls from fans to bring back Sly Cooper haven’t gone away, as many who grew up with the action-platformer games have longed to see them come back. And while there’s no guarantee that such a revival will happen in the future, a new move from PlayStation has proven to be quite curious.

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Spotted by longtime reporter Stephen Totilo, Sony recently filed a new trademark for Sly Cooper earlier this month on September 11th. Historically, trademark filings like this are done in advance of new games being announced by developers and publishers, which would make it seem likely that this could be our first hint of a new Sly Cooper game. Sadly, as the trademark specifies, this filing was only done for merchandise associated with Sly Cooper, and not for any games. Specifically, the trademark happens to encompass posters, graphic novels, and other various art products that could all feature PlayStation’s iconic raccoon.

While this would seemingly rule out the potential for a new Sly Cooper game to be happening any time soon, it’s still interesting to see that PlayStation is renewing a trademark for merch tied to the series. Even though Sly Cooper is still beloved by millions, it’s not necessarily a relevant game property at the moment, which would make PlayStation’s decision to develop a ton of new merch associated with the franchise a bit bizarre.

With this in mind, perhaps there’s a chance that this potential creation of merchandise for Sly Cooper could be for the purpose of releasing alongside a new game. While this would make a ton of sense, Sly Cooper’s original developer, Sucker Punch Productions, has continued to assert over the years that nothing new is happening with the IP, as it simply doesn’t have an interest in going back to it. As such, if a revival is happening, PlayStation would likely be handing it off to a new studio to lead the series, which is something that it has done in the past with Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time.

What do you think about this new trademark from Sony associated with Sly Cooper? Do you believe that this could be our first indication that a new game is on the way, or should we not get our hopes up? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section down below.