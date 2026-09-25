Konami NES Game Now Available for Free

A Konami NES game, which happens to be one of the great Konami games of all time, is now available for free. In fact, the Konami game in question has been stealth-released on a pair of new platforms: iOS and Android. And it’s free on each of them. It’s only available until October 24, though. If claimed before then, it’s yours to keep perpetually, but after October 24, not only will the free offer expire, but the game will be removed from each storefront.

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The Konami NES game currently available for free hails from 1986. In other words, 2026 is its 40th anniversary. This game is the original Castlevania, the first installment in the iconic series of the same name, which isn’t as popular as it used to be, but maintains relevance to this day. Because it is the first game in a prominent video game series, the first Castlevania game is a significant release. That said, while it was received well and performed well commerically, it’s not considered among the top few games in the series, nor does it come anywhere near the iconic status of some subsequent releases like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Unlike these other better and more noteworthy releases, it’s free. According to Konami, this new stealth release is a direct port of the original NES title, complete with a visual touchpad. It’s also noted that it is playable offline.

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An All-Time Classic

Everyone knows that the original Castlevania is a platformer, a classic NES platformer at that, but many aren’t familiar with its premise. To this end, the game is set in medieval Europe, where the legend of Dracula haunts the small country of Transylvania. Once every century, the prayers of the evil resurrect Dark Lord Dracula, and each time his dark powers grow stronger. And he’s back.

As the player, you step into the role of a young vampire hunter by the name of Simon Belmont, the descendant of the last vampire hunter to slay Dracula, Christopher Belmont. Now it’s your turn to head to the frightening castle, armed with a magical whip passed down through generations.

Does the original Castlevania hold up? Not if you don’t have familiarity with NES platformers or an incredible fondness for the series. That said, it’s a deeply nostalgic game for many, and the mobile version delivers the nostalgia. Obviously, a touchscreen is not the optimal way to play the game, especially from a nostalgia perspective, but it is serviceable, on top of being the only free way. Meanwhile, it is a great primer for next month’s new Castlevania game.