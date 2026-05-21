Steam RPG Now 100% Free for 24 Hours

An RPG on Steam is 100% free for roughly the next 24 hours. Not only can traditional PC gamers take advantage of the free PC game offer, but Steam Deck users can also get in on the action because the free Steam game in question is Steam Deck Verified. This simply means Valve has tested the PC game for its handheld, and can confirm that the RPG runs from start to finish on the handheld with minimal issues, and that it’s been adapted for the machine’s unique display and control scheme.

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For a little over 24 hours, from the moment of publishing, PC gamers can specifically grab Event Horizon’s 2018 RPG, Tower of Time, for free. The offer does not come directly from Steam, but via Fanatical. This means PC gamers who want to claim the free PC game will need a Fanatical account, which they will need to link to their Steam account. The good news is that, like a Steam account, a Fanatical account costs nothing. Sometimes Fanatical requires you to sign up for its free newsletter to trigger one of its deals, but this is not applicable here. That said, not only is this offer on a timer, but depedent on supply not running dry. It’s possible the latter will precede the former.

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Back in 2018, Tower of Time was Event Horizon’s debut release. The studio, meanwhile, has since put out 2023’s Dark Envoy. Judging by the number of reviews and the rating these reviews have, the studio’s first release was their better one. To this end, Tower of Time has 1,364 user reviews to date, with an 83% approval rating. This gives the PC game — which normally costs $25 — a “Very Positive” rating among Steam users, the second-highest rating possible on the platform. And this about lines up with its solid Metacritic score of 77.

Those who decide to pick up this free Steam game and install it on their PC should expect to spend a minimum of 30 to 35 hours with it just to see the main quest from start to finish. Add in side content, and this figure is more like 40 hours. Meanwhile, completionists are set to get a ton of bang for their non-existent buck as Tower of Time offers up to 55-60 hours of total content. Meanwhile, for those curious, this is the first time the RPG has been given away for free in its eight-year existence.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.