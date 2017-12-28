Steam Winter Sale Continues, December 28th Deals

The Steam Winter Sale continues and has less than a week left for PC gamers to nab those desired titles for cheap. Virtual Reality, platformers, RPGs, shooters – there is a little something for everybody, and today’s highlighted deals are no different. The savings especially for December 28th are even better than previous days, with crazy deals like the DOOM franchise up to 75% off, some CounterStrike love, and more. Here are today’s picks in Steam’s ‘Daily Highlighted Deals’.

Starbound – 33% off

CounterStrike – 33% off

Terraria – 50% off

Warhammer: Vermintide – 75% off

Road Redemption – 30% off

Batman Arkham City – 75% off

Alien Isolation – 75% off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – 30% oioff

Dark Souls III – 75% off

Squad – 30% off

Plague Inc Evolved – 55% off

F1 2017 – 40% off

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – 50% off

And tons more including Half-Life 2, Overcooked, the Mortal Kombat series, and tons more! Today is one of the best days of the Steam Winter Sale so far, so those interested should definitely check it out while they can, especially for those day-specific savings! The DOOM franchise especially is definitely worth the pick!

A little role playing game action, a little shooter – throw in some history, even a few cooking games; there are a ton of games on sale now as the Steam Winter event continues on until January 4th. But grab what you’re looking for soon, because some of the deals are hosted daily, and the sale as a whole ends on January 4th at 12 PM CST!

Looking for something else to suit your gaming needs? How about some sweet deals on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games and accessories? There are are also quite a few price slashes for collectible items as well – all of these and more can be found over at the GameStop sale going on right now.