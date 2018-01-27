Up to 70% off the Far Cry Franchise and More This Weekend on Steam

There are always good deals happening online for gamers looking to save a few bucks when growing their impressive library filled with epic adventures and memorable experiences. Steam, the popular PC gaming client, is known for constantly having amazing deals on titles and this weekend is no different. The latest batch of savings includes up to 70% off of the Far Cry series, Planet Coaster deals, and even a free weekend. Here’s are some of the highlights for this week’s savings:

The entire Far Cry franchise

The Witness – 75% off

Everspace – 40% off

Planet Coaster – 75% off

Black Desert Online – 50% off Free Weekend

Endless Space_2 – 50% off

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit – 75% off

and tons more!

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal – 50% off

The award-winning Far Cry franchise that stormed the tropics and the Himalayas now enters the original fight for humanity’s survival with its innovative open-world sandbox gameplay, bringing together massive beasts, breathtaking environments, and unpredictable savage encounters.

Welcome to the Stone Age, a time of extreme danger and limitless adventure, when giant mammoths and sabretooth tigers ruled the Earth and humanity is at the bottom of the food chain. As the last survivor of your hunting group, you will learn to craft a deadly arsenal, fend off fierce predators, and outsmart enemy tribes to conquer the land of Oros and become the Apex Predator.

STONE AGE BY FAR CRY: The rich setting of the Stone Age provides a new setting filled with unpredictable mayhem, dangerous threats, and incredible stories that Far Cry is known for.

RISE ABOVE EXTINCTION: Play as Takkar, a seasoned hunter and the last surviving member of your group. There is one goal: survive in a world where you are the prey.

FIERCE WILDLIFE AND SAVAGE AND MAJESTIC WORLD: This is earth before man laid claim to it, where deadly sabretooth tigers ruled the world, giant woolly mammoths were kings, and herds of massive Elk stormed through the plains. Discover these and many more daunting creatures in the savage open-world of Oros within the towering redwood forests, harsh taiga, cold glacial mountains and humid swamps.

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 – 50% off

Hidden in the towering Himalayas lies Kyrat, a country steeped in tradition and violence. You are Ajay Ghale. Traveling to Kyrat to fulfill your mother’s dying wish, you find yourself caught up in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min. Explore and navigate this vast open world, where danger and unpredictability lurk around every corner. Here, every decision counts, and every second is a story. Welcome to Kyrat.

• EXPLORE AN OPEN WORLD FILLED WITH POSSIBILITIES

Discover the most diverse Far Cry world ever created. With terrain spanning from lush forests to the snowcapped Himalayas, the entire world is alive…and deadly.

– From leopards, rhinos, black eagles, and vicious honey badgers, Kyrat is home to abundant wildlife. As you embark on your hunt for resources, know that something may be hunting you…

– Scout enemy territory from above in the all-new gyrocopter and then plummet back to earth in your wing suit. Climb aboard the back of a six-ton elephant and unleash its raw power on your enemies.

– Choose the right weapon for the job, no matter how insane or unpredictable that job might be. With a diverse arsenal, you’ll be prepared for anything.



• CO-OP: BRING A FRIEND

Not every journey should be taken alone. Far Cry 4 allows for a second player to drop in and drop out at any point, re-imagining the cooperative experience in the true spirit of Far Cry for the next generation. You’ll now be able to discover and explore the living open world of Kyrat together.

Far Cry 3, Plus Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 – 70% off

Far Cry 3 is an open world first-person shooter set on an island unlike any other. A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves. Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realize that the only way to escape this darkness… is to embrace it.

AN OPEN WORLD FIRST-PERSON SHOOTER



Create your own FPS adventure. Customize your weapons, your skills and your approach to each mission, whether you favor intense run-and-gun action, stealthy close-up takedowns or long-range sniping.



AN ISLAND OF DANGER AND DISCOVERY



Explore a diverse island playground, from mountain ranges and swampy grasslands to white sandy beaches. Discover relics, hunt exotic animals, play mini-games and travel quickly by land, sea or air. Fight your way through the island’s towns, temples, river ports and more!



UNCOVER A MEMORABLE STORY AND AN INSANE CAST OF CHARACTERS



Encounter an engaging and disturbed cast of characters as you take a gritty journey to the dark side of humanity, written by a Writers Guild Award winner.



PLAY WITH FRIENDS IN A FULL CO-OP CAMPAIGN



Play online and team up in a four-player campaign which challenges you to be your best and work together to prevail. Experience the island through the eyes of a wayward crew in their own quest to survive against the odds.



A DIFFERENT BREED OF MULTIPLAYER



Innovative multiplayer rewards skill and team play. To level up, players must support each other by boosting with battle cries, reviving teammates and calling in support weapons. After each match, players have the choice to punish or show mercy for their foes in fun and twisted ways, choreographed with interactive cutscenes.

Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon 70% off

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is THE Kick-Ass Cyber Shooter.

Welcome to an 80’s vision of the future. The year is 2007 and you are Sargent Rex Colt, a Mark IV Cyber Commando. Your mission: get the girl, kill the baddies, and save the world.



Experience every cliché of a VHS era vision of a nuclear future, where cyborgs, blood dragons, mutants, and Michael Biehn (Terminator, Aliens, Navy Seals) collide.

Far Cry 2: Fortune’s Edition

Far Cry 2 – 70% off

You are a gun for hire, trapped in a war-torn African state, stricken with malaria and forced to make deals with corrupt warlords on both sides of the conflict in order to make this country your home.

You must identify and exploit your enemies’ weaknesses, neutralizing their superior numbers and firepower with surprise, subversion, cunning and of course brute force.

Fire Feel the heat of the most realistic fire ever seen in a video game! Use wind and propagation to surround and trap your enemies. Grab your Molotov cocktails or flamethrowers to take out your enemies.

Destructible environment No more obstacles: Everything is breakable and alterable, even in Multiplayer mode. The DUNIA engine’s RealTree technology also delivers the most realistic nature deterioration system ever.

Open world Experience real freedom while roaming in more than 50km2 without any loading. Choose your own path in this vast environment and explore a living African world.

A huge adventure Fight for two rival factions, and make your way up to your primary target by any means necessary. Take on over 70 side missions to earn valuable information, new weapons and vehicles.

Non-scripted artificial intelligence Medics will drag wounded soldiers to safety. Grunts will come to fear you. Your reputation and in-game actions will make enemies drop their guns and run for their lives. Feel the tension of never knowing just how an enemy will react.

Far Cry 2: Fortune’s Edition contains the full Far Cry 2 game, including all previously released patches and the Far Cry 2 Fortunes DLC with additional content listed below.



Single player additional content:

Three brand-new weapons: Silenced shotgun, Sawed-off shotgun, Crossbow

Two new vehicles: Unimog, Quad

Multiplayer additional content:

Additional weapons and four new exciting maps: Cheap Labor, Last Resort, Lake Smear, Fort Fury

Original Far Cry

Far Cry – 70% off

A tropical paradise seethes with hidden evil in Far Cry, a cunningly detailed action shooter that pushes the boundaries of combat to shocking new levels.

Freelance mariner Jack Carver is cursing the day he ever came to this island. A week ago, a brash female reporter named Valerie had offered him an incredible sum of cash to take her to this unspoiled paradise. Shortly after docking, however, Jack’s boat was greeted by artillery fire from a mysterious militia group swarming about the island.

With his boat destroyed, his money gone, and the gorgeous Valerie suddenly missing, Jack now finds himself facing an army of mercenaries amidst the wilds of the island, with nothing but a gun and his wits to survive. But the further he pushes into the lush jungle canopy, the stranger things become.

Jack encounters an insider within the militia group who reveals the horrific details of the mercenaries’ true intentions. He presents Jack with an unsettling choice: battle the deadliest mercenaries, or condemn the human race to a maniac’s insidious agenda.

