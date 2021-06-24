Steam Summer Sale Returns With Thousands of Discounted Games

✖

Valve has brought another sale event back to the Steam store, and this one’s a big one. The Steam Summer Sale is live now with “thousands of games on sale,” according to Valve. The event kicked off on Thursday and will be live until July 8th for people to take advantage of with plenty of well-known games already discounted, so if there’s something you’ve had your eye on, now’s the time to get it.

But Valve isn’t hosting only a sale during the Steam Summer Sale event. Two more activities are live now, too, for people to try out amid their shopping and savings. One of those is a choose-your-own-adventure-style activity where shoppers make decisions that double as ways to explore the many games on sale. Along with that activity, the Points Shop has been refreshed with new Game Profiles that Steam users can acquire.

For the first time, Forge Your Fate through fourteen themed pages featuring destiny-defining micro-adventures, each one leading to an animated sticker, and all culminating in a fate-forged badge and glory! ⚔https://t.co/AhDRiNt0Xr#SteamSummerSale pic.twitter.com/EYcTDfhQyI — Steam (@Steam) June 24, 2021

“Choose from two possible actions in each of the fourteen Forge Your Fate stories found throughout the sale and receive an animated sticker as a memento of your decision,” Valve said about its event. “Upon completing all of the stories, you'll get one of five unique badges reflecting your choices.”

These Game Profiles act as themes of sorts to customize your Steam experience, so if you’ve got a favorite game available through Steam, there’s a good chance you’ll find a unique profile customization for it.

As for the games on sale, you’ll be able to browse through the thousands of options through the Steam store itself. You can also find a sampling of those below that include some of the bigger games on Steam you may have been waiting to purchase.

Steam Summer Sale

Valheim – $17.99

Battlefield V Definitive Edition – $12.49

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $19.99

Rust – $19.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $29.99

Journey to the Savage Planet – $11.99

Everspace 2 – $31.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – $14.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99

Inside – $4.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $29.99

Valve’s Steam Summer Sale is live from now until July 8th.