Stellar Blade Devs Tell Grinding Players to "Go Easy On the Demo"

Last week, the developers at Shift Up dropped the Stellar Blade demo on PlayStation 5. While the game isn't out until later this month, Stellar Blade's demo has drawn a positive reception from fans, setting the stage for what could be another hit in the first half of 2024. Additionally, if players finish the demo, they can skip the first few missions when they load up the full game. That's relatively common in modern demos, but Stellar Blade also lets players carry over skill point progression, meaning they'll have a huge headstart when the game goes live. Some players have taken that to the extreme, and the developers are concerned.

Stellar Blade Devs Are "Scared" With Players Grinding the Demo

We're so grateful for your love of our game❤️ To enjoy the main game properly though, please go easy on the demo. 50+ hours of demo play...we're scared!😱#StellarBlade #PS5 #Trial #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/L8Vyh9AAN5 — StellarBlade (@StellarBlade) April 10, 2024

Shift Up posted the message above on Twitter today, essentially asking players to not spend as much time in the demo to keep the main game experience as they intended. By playing for upwards of 50 hours grinding out skill points, players won't get the developer's original intention for combat because they'll be immediately overpowered. Of course, if that's how you want to play, it's your gameplay experience. Some players might want that extra bump to bring down the difficulty, but it's important to remember that you're not playing Stellar Blade the way the developers intended.

It's also worth noting that you're only exploring a very early stage in Stellar Blade. It's highly likely that you'll quickly find much better spots for farming as soon as the full game unlocks. If you could wait a few weeks and get the same amount of skill points in a few hours that you'd get from grinding dozens of hours, is it really worth it? Ultimately, that's up to you, but the developers are likely correct that grinding out the demo isn't going to be worth it in the grand scheme of things unless you just really need to play more Stellar Blade before it launches.

Stellar Blade Release Date

Stellar Blade launches on April 26th on PlayStation 5. The game was originally scheduled to drop last year but was delayed into 2024 last December. That extra time has given the developers a chance to polish up Stellar Blade's combat and look, hopefully, providing fans with a great third-person action-adventure game.

The developers at Shift Up won't be finished with Stellar Blade when it launches. The team already has plans to add New Game+ mode and extra costumes during its post-launch period. Of course, they'll also be pushing through various balance updates to fix any unintended bugs that crop up after release. The team currently hasn't given any indication about paid DLC coming down the pike, though that wouldn't be a surprise if the game is successful. Either way, it's important to note that the costumes and New Game+ mode will be free to download.