Stellar Blade Players Get Head Start by Farming in Demo

The Stellar Blade demo that's out now gave PlayStation 5 owners their first hands-on look at Shift Up's debut game, and for many, the demo may have been enough to sell them on getting the full game when it comes out on April 26th. Progress earned during the demo carries over to the full release, too, so if you've already made it through the demo once, you wont' have to replay those opening segments in a few weeks. That head start on the full game is enough for some players, but others who know they'll be investing time into Stellar Blade have taken it upon themselves to farm certain parts of the demo in order to have an even better starting point.

When it comes to farming the demo, the main resource that players are looking for are skill points. As the name suggests, these are what you'll need to unlock skills from the game's three different skill trees.

Story progression in the Stellar Blade demo has a very clear cutoff point, but players have discovered prime spots already where they can respawn enemies over and over again to farm SP. The first camp in the game where Stellar Blade's Eve can rest seems to be the go-to spot so far. Gold and treasures are welcome finds, too, but the SP is the best resources players can get from farming enemies.

Is Farming the Stellar Blade Demo Worth It?

If you love Stellar Blade already, the farming is probably a secondary perk to getting to play the game early, but if you're just in it to get a strong head start on the game, is it worth it?

Some players have questioned whether or not skills you've unlocked as well as your various resources like gold and SP will transfer over to the main game. PlayStation and Shift Up have already said in a past PlayStation Blog post that your save will transfer over to the full game, so while there was nothing specific said about skill points, there's no reason to believe that those won't be included in what's carried over.

"For those who complete the demo stage, you can carry over your save data when the full game releases on April 26, starting from the last checkpoint," the post said. "Please note that save data must be stored on your PS5 system."

So Stellar Blade players probably won't have to worry about their farming efforts not carrying over to the full release, but is it actually worth the hassle? More than likely, it's not. Since the demo offers such a small look at the game compared to what's releasing on April 26th, chances are high that players will almost immediately find better farming spots after launch. A day one patch could also adjust some of the skills that you've already unlocked which might make you prefer one over another, but Stellar Blade does allow players to reset their skills, so you'll at least have that option regardless of what happens.

Stellar Blade releases exclusively for the PS5 on April 26th. If you're really, really sold on the game from the demo, it's also worth pointing out that Stellar Blade's Deluxe Edition comes with bonus SP to grant you even more skill points.