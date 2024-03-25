11 Video Games Releasing in April 2024 You Should Not Miss

April 2024 is upon, and while the fourth of the year is not as busy as it has been in previous years, there are still a plethora of games coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and other platforms worth your attention. To this end, PS5 is continues to get more Xbox games and one of its big 2024 exclusives; two of last year's biggest games get DLC, and tennis video games are back.

Below, you can check out all of April 2024's most notable video game releases across Nintendo Switch, PC, and two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles. More specifically, 11 of the most notable games, plus an equal number of honorable mentions.

Stellar Blade

About: "Reclaim Earth for humankind. The future of humanity hangs in the balance in Stellar Blade, an all-new story-driven action adventure on PlayStation 5. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space. After travelling from the Colony, 7th Airborne Squad member EVE arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the Naytiba-the malevolent force that has devastated it. But as EVE tackles the Naytiba one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past in the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems..."

Release Date: April 26 via PS5

Manor Lords

About: "Manor Lords is developer Slavic Magic's highly anticipated historical city-building game set in 14th-century Europe. Players will step into a vibrant, detailed world inspired by 14th century medieval life as they build a new home for their people. Exploit local resources, expand the settlement, and establish robust trade routes to meet the people's ever-growing demands. Surviving the first winter will be challenging, but once players have mastered their surroundings, they'll need to be wary of new threats such as bandits and rival lords seeking to claim territory for themselves."

Release Date: April 26 via PC (Early Access)

Sand Land

About: "Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage. Play as and watch the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao and demon Thief set off on an adventure in search of a Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. In this action RPG, you become the main character as Beelzebub. Lead your company of heroic misfits and explore the legendary world of Sand Land developed by the creator of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump, Akira Toriyama."

Release Date: April 26 via PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

TopSpin 2K25

About: "TopSpin 2K25 is a revival of the beloved tennis video game simulation series. TopSpin 2K25 features tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams on the cover of the Standard Edition and the digital only Grand Slam Edition, while top current stars Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Francis Tiafoe grace the cover of the Deluxe Edition. Boasting a roster of over 24 playable pros, TopSpin Academy training center voiced by tennis legend John McEnroe, competitive single-player, and multiplayer modes, all four historic Grand Slam tournaments, and much more, TopSpin 2K25 will have tennis fans and sports gamers alike stepping onto the virtual court."

Release Date: April 26 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

No Rest for the Wicked

About: "From Moon Studios, the award-winning developers of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps comes No Rest for the Wicked, a visceral, precision action RPG set to reinvent the genre. The year is 841-King Harol is dead. As word of his death echoes throughout the kingdom, the crown passes to his arrogant, yet untested son Magnus. Even worse, the Pestilence, an unholy plague not seen for a thousand years, has returned. It sweeps across the land, corrupting everything and everyone it touches. Madrigal Seline, a ruthlessly ambitious figure in the church, sees the Pestilence as a chance to prove herself in the eyes of her god."

Release Date: April 18 via PC (Early Access)

Children of the Sun

About: "Burning with anger, THE GIRL wages a one-woman war against THE CULT, taking them down cultist by cultist, bullet by bullet, until she reaches her true target: THE LEADER. Along the way she will unravel the dark truth about this mysterious order and the atrocities committed by them in the name of their master."

Release Date: April 9 via PC

Braid Anniversary Edition

About: "Originally released to critical acclaim in 2008 by Jonathan Blow, Braid is a puzzle-platformer that allows players to manipulate time in strange and unusual ways as they journey through unique worlds en route to rescuing an abducted princess. Upon initial release, Braid was heralded by critics with universal acclaim, myriad perfect scores and still holds a 93 on Metacritic.

Release Date: April 30 Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Dave the Diver (PlayStation Port)

About: "Welcome to Dave the Diver, a marine adventure set in the mysterious Blue Hole. Explore the sea with Dave by day, and run a sushi restaurant at night. Uncover the secrets of the Blue Hole, and unwrap this deep sea mystery involving three friends, each with distinct personalities. New adventures await."

Release Date: April TBA via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5

Sea of Thieves (PS5 Port)

About: "Sea of Thieves offers the essential pirate experience, from sailing and fighting to exploring and looting-everything you need to live the pirate life and become a legend in your own right. With no set roles, you have complete freedom to approach the world, and other players, however you choose. Whether you're voyaging as a group or sailing solo, you're bound to encounter other crews in this shared world adventure-but will they be friends or foes, and how will you respond?"

Release Date: April 30 via PS5

Grounded (PlayStation, Switch Port)

About: "It's time to get Grounded! A sprawling universe is yours to discover, filled with opportunities to explore, build, and survive in the backyard in this immersive cooperative survival-adventure game. Choose to venture alone or join forces with up to three friends online, with cross-platform play connecting players globally. Brace yourself for epic battles against hordes of giant insects, and navigate the backyard's dangerous marvels."

Release Date: April 16 Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5

Europa

About: "On the moon Europa, a lush terraformed paradise in Jupiter's shadow, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers. Run, glide, and fly across the landscape, solve mysteries in the ruins of a fallen utopia, and discover the story of the last human alive. Europa is a peaceful game of adventure, exploration, and meditation. As you travel you'll gradually upgrade the capabilities of your Zephyr jetpack, boosting yourself further through the air until you can flow freely into the sky."

Release Date: April 16 via PC

11 Honorable Mentions