Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Revealed by Square Enix

Reports circled just a few weeks ago that Square Enix and Team Ninja were in the process of collaborating on a new action-focused entry in the Final Fantasy series. Now, that title has been formally revealed during today's Square Enix Presents events. While there's still a lot that we don't know about the game, it's formally titled Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

As a whole, Final Fantasy Origin is set to see members of Square Enix cross over with those from Team Ninja to create an experience that meshes the talents of both teams. "Final Fantasy VII Remake veterans Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima join forces with Team Ninja from Koei Tecmo Games to deliver a bold new vision for Final Fantasy," said a description of the game that was revealed today. "With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts... Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles!"

Much as the rumors suggested, Stranger of Paradise seems to have some Soulslike elements to it. The combat is a bit more sluggish compared to other Final Fantasy titles based on what we've seen in the debut trailer. That being said, it also had more flair to it as well.

Perhaps the best part of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is that the game is available to try out later today. Square Enix is releasing a demo exclusively on PlayStation 5 that will allow players to give it a whirl ahead of its launch next year. The trial itself will only be available until June 24, however, meaning that you'll have to get in on the action early.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin still doesn't have a specific launch date, but it is poised to release at some point in 2022. When it does drop, it will release across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.