Street Fighter 6 Data Reveals Two Characters You Should Never Use

New Street Fighter 6 data has revealed a couple of characters you should never use and a couple you should probably learn and use if you aren't already. More specifically, some pretty extensive data has been gathered about what characters are and aren't being used by those playing the new PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game. And like every Street Fighter game, there are characters in Street Fighter 6 who are better than the rest of the pack and characters who are worse than the rest of the pack.

According to this new data, the top five most used characters are, in order, Ken, Ryu, Cammy, Marisa, and Juri. Now, some of these can be chalked up to pure popularity. Of course, Ryu is one of the most used characters, he's the face of the series. That said, these characters are also some of the best characters in the current meta.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, two characters, in particularly, having shockingly low usage. The lowest is Dhalsim. The second least used character is Blanka. There are a variety of reasons that could explain the lack of usage of these characters, including accessibility and popularity, but they are also weak in the current meta and should be avoided by most players.

Street Fighter 6 is available worldwide via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

"Everything feels carefully considered for those jumping into Street Fighter 6 as their first game in the series. But at the same time, there's clearly a ton to dig into for those who want to keep playing on deeper and more dedicated levels," reads a snippet from our official and glowing review of the game. "Street Fighter 6 is just pure fun, and every punch hits hard, every kick feels great, and it's just so cool to look at. It's the most fun I've had with Street Fighter in years, and the great, hard hitting start to a powerful new era for the franchise."