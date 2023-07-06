Street Fighter 6 Reveals First DLC Fighter Release Date

Back in April, Capcom revealed the first four DLC fighters for Street Fighter 6. At the time, the publisher offered release windows for each one, but no specific dates. Today, Capcom has officially revealed that Rashid will be coming to the game July 24th on all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Rashid will be the game's 19th playable character, and players can expect content related to him in all three modes. In World Tour, this will translate to applying Rashid's moves to your personal avatar, where players will also be able to learn more about his character.

A trailer for Rashid in Street Fighter 6 can be found below.

Rashid first appeared in Street Fighter V, and players can expect the character to have a mix of new and returning movies from that game. The character's movements are inspired by parkour, and include the brand-new Arabian Cyclone special move, as well as the new Arabian Skyhigh double jump move. Rashid's Yssar V-Trigger from Street Fighter V returns as a Level 2 Super Art, and he'll also have the Super Rashid Level 1 Super Art, as well as Altair as a Level 3 Super Art.

Players will be able to obtain the fighter if they own the Deluxe or Ultimate edition, or if they purchase the Year 1 Character Pass. Following Rashid's release later this month, A.K.I. will release in the Autumn, Ed will release in winter 2024, and finally Akuma will debut in spring 2024. While players still have a few weeks to go until Rashid's debut, a Fighting Pass centered on the character is available right now, through July 23rd. According to Capcom, the Fighting Pass will feature "Rashid-related avatar gear, emotes, music, stickers, and more." For those on the fence about Rashid, the Fighting Pass also includes a Rental Fighter ticket, which allows players to try out the fighter for one hour.

Are you looking forward to the first DLC fighter in Street Fighter 6? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!