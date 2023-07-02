Spy x Family and Street Fighter 6 Team Up Announced With Special Poster

Spy x Family is getting ready to take over the world with a new TV anime season and movie hitting theaters, but first it will be going through Street Fighter 6 in a special new collaboration colliding the two franchises announced with a special new poster! The anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's original Spy x Family manga was one of the biggest new anime releases of 2022 overall, so it was no surprise to see the anime announce plans to return this year with a second season. But the bigger surprise was that there is also a new movie in the works as well.

Spy x Family's debut feature film, Spy x Family Code: White, will be hitting theaters across Japan later this December, and Spy x Family is celebrating by taking on another franchise that has been taking over the world this year, Street Fighter 6. In anticipation of the release of Spy x Family Code: White later this year overseas, this new collaboration with Street Fighter 6 is teasing more details will be announced at a later date. For now, fans can enjoy the special poster featuring Spy x Family's Yor Forger fighting against Street Fighter 6's Chun Li. Check it out below:

What to Know for the Spy x Family Movie

Spy x Family Code: White is slated to hit theaters across Japan on December 22nd, but plans for an international release have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Featuring an original story not seen in the manga or anime, original Spy x Family manga creator Tatsuya Endo will be providing new character designs while supervising the new project. Takashi Katagiri is directing the Spy x Family anime movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script and Kyoji Asano as chief animation director.

You can prepare for both the new Spy x Family movie and Season 2 of the anime by checking out Spy x Family Season 1 now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Spy x Family anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

