New Street Fighter 6 Showcase Announced, Lil Wayne Hosting

Street Fighter 6 is less than two months away, and Capcom is gearing up for what it's calling "an extended final look" at the game. The Street Fighter 6 showcase will take place on April 20th at 3 p.m. PT, and will be hosted by Lil Wayne. The preview will last 30 minutes, and viewers can apparently expect to see "big news and announcements" throughout. A teaser for the showcase features hints at what to expect, including more of the Metro City hub, as well as the game's various modes.

The teaser trailer for the Street Fighter 6 showcase can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers can catch the showcase when it airs right here.

Tune in to the #SF6Showcase for an extended final look at Street Fighter 6 with over 30 minutes of big news and announcements.



🎤 Hosted by Lil Wayne (@LilTunechi)

📅 Date – April 20

🕒 Time – 3:00PM PT

📺 Watch – https://t.co/U3uN0wAScQ pic.twitter.com/P4rWqMsUwu — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 12, 2023

Street Fighter 6 is the next mainline entry in the series. While Street Fighter 5 was exclusive to PlayStation platforms and PC, Street Fighter 6 marks the franchise's return to Xbox. The fighting game will include several fan favorites spanning the history of the series, including Ryu, Chun-Li, E. Honda, and Dhalsim. The game also features new fighters, including Lily, a descendant of the Thunderfoot, which is the same tribe T. Hawk belongs to. In a first for the series, Street Fighter 6 will include commentary from members of the fighting game community, which players can toggle off for a more traditional experience should they so choose.

Naturally, there's a lot of anticipation surrounding Street Fighter 6! The series has long been one of the most beloved among fighting game fans, and each new numbered entry tends to be a pretty big deal. The game will also appear at multiple fighting game events this summer, including Evo 2023 and Capcom Cup X. Hopefully Capcom will deliver on the hype with a game that fans old and new can appreciate. Fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out, as Street Fighter 6 is set to release on June 2nd.

Are you looking forward to this new entry in the Street Fighter franchise? Do you plan on checking out the showcase next week? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!